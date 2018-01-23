Army-building in the spotlight, Artsakh President says

On 23 January Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan attended the meeting of the Defense Army’s Military Council devoted to summing up the results of 2017 and the 2018 action plan.

In his speech the Head of the State touched upon the activities carried out in the field of army-building in 2017, gave instructions towards proper realization of the projects envisaged for the year of 2018.

President Sahakyan evaluated the works done in the field in 2017 as satisfactory, noting that their results were visible.

Bako Sahakyan underlined that the outlined tasks were important and would require daily coordinated, painstaking work from all the command levels.

“I am confident that our army will as always be able to solve efficiently all the set tasks. The State will in its turn continue to keep at the spotlight the army building sphere, sparing no effort to maintain the efficiency of the armed forces, solve social issues of the servicemen”, noted in his speech the Head of the State.