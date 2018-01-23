Bitcoin expert Nick Spanos to visit Armenia

16:57, 23 Jan 2018
Off

American Bitcoin expert Nick Spanos, CEO of Blockchain Technologies Corporation, will visit Armenia starting Wednesday, January 24  to discuss the prospects for cryptocurrency innovation in Armenia,  Blockchain Tech Corp. informs.

Gagik Minasyan, chief of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, said, “We are deeply honored to welcome Mr. Spanos and his delegation. Every year, Armenia produces some of the best engineers in the world. With Mr. Spanos’s guidance, we wish to understand how we can become global leaders in cryptocurrency.”

Nick Spanos, one of the earliest adopters in the blockchain space, founded Bitcoin Center NYC in 2013 as the first physical bitcoin exchange, located right next to the New York Stock Exchange. He was also featured in the acclaimed documentary “Banking on Bitcoin.” He is the co-creator of the Zap.org project, which relies on the oraclization of data feeds to connect them to smart contracts thereby solving the most pressing problem of the Ethereum blockchain.

Over the past months, Mr. Spanos has advised governments on becoming early adopters of cryptocurrency and using blockchain to become regional and international tech hubs. In November, he keynoted at the Belarus Blockchain Conference, after which the President of Belarus issued a landmark decree liberalizing the country’s policies towards cryptocurrency.

The meeting has been planned in close collaboration with the embassy of Armenia to Denmark, led by Ambassador Alexander Arzumanian.

He stated: “We are proud to bring the highest level of expertise to Yerevan to accelerate the blockchain community. Mr Spanos is a blockchain artist and I could imagine no better person to help our industry.”

Mr. Spanos leads a delegation of international technological experts, including: Hamdan Azhar, former lead data scientist at Facebook, and chief scientist at Zap.org; Peter Mikkelsen, founder of the Nordic Blockchain Association and guest lecturer at the Copenhagen Business School; and Anthony Librera, a logistics engineering expert and company commander in the US Army Reserve.

Comments

Recent News

Henrikh Mkhitaryan to wear the No 7 at Arsenal

17:47, 23 Jan 2018

Turkish Armenian MP Garo Paylan nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

15:31, 23 Jan 2018

India could invite Armenia to to play in a four-nation tournament

14:32, 23 Jan 2018

Armenian Patriarchate expresses support for Turkey's operation in Afrin

13:15, 23 Jan 2018

PM briefs Swiss businessmen on Armenia's investment opportunities

12:18, 23 Jan 2018

Arsenal fans face Henrikh Mkhitaryan spelling challenge

11:04, 23 Jan 2018

US shutdown ends as Congress passes bill

10:52, 23 Jan 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Man United exchange messages

10:40, 23 Jan 2018

‘Women of 1915’ to be screened in Orange County

10:32, 23 Jan 2018

Armenia's President meets French Senate Speaker

10:00, 23 Jan 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Henrikh Mkhitaryan to wear the No 7 at Arsenal

Turkish Armenian MP Garo Paylan nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

India could invite Armenia to to play in a four-nation tournament

Armenian Patriarchate expresses support for Turkey's operation in Afrin

PM briefs Swiss businessmen on Armenia's investment opportunities

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia