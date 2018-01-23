Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Man United exchange messages

10:40, 23 Jan 2018
Off

Manchester United has wished Henrikh Mkhitaryan ‘best of luck’ in Arsenal.

“We would like to wish Henrikh Mkhitaryan the  best of luck for the future after completing his move to Arsenal. Thanks for the memories, Micki,” Man Uts said in a Twitter post.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, in turn, thanked Manchester United players and staff.

“I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Manchester United players and staff and especially the fans for your love, passion and support. I enjoyed having the honour of contributing to the history of your great club by winning the Europa League cup,” Mkhitaryan said in a Facebook post

“I will always cherish the memory of that moment and that match. And of my Boxing Day scorpion kick and of hearing the song “Whoa Mkhitaryan…” every time I stepped onto the pitch. I could name many more memories, I enjoyed every moment we shared and cheered together. At this stage of my career, I simply have to enjoy myself on the pitch and play. Thank you from the bottom of my heart and the best of luck to all of you! Life goes on,” the Armenia intenational wrote.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan signed for Arsenal on a long-term contract on January 22.

On his move, Henrikh said: “I’m very happy that we could finish this deal and I’m very happy to be here. It’s a dream come true because I’ve always dreamed of playing for Arsenal. Now that I’m here, I’ll do my best for this club to create history.”

