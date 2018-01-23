Henrikh Mkhitaryan to wear No. 7 shirt at Arsenal

Photos by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Henrikh Mkhitaryan will wear the No 7 shirt vacated by Alexis Sanchez at Arsenal. Hpwever, teh Armenian midfielder will have to wear a different number in Europa League matches.

The No 7 shirt was vacated by Alexis this month but, because the forward wore the number during the group-stage win against Cologne back in September, UEFA rules state that Mkhitaryan must wear a different number for the remainder of Arsenal’s Europa League campaign. This number will be confirmed soon.

Mkhitaryan completed his move to the club on Tuesday – and was straight into action for training at London Colney.