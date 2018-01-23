India could invite Armenia to to play in a four-nation tournament

14:32, 23 Jan 2018
Off

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) could invite Armenia to play in a four-nation invitational tournament to be held later this year in a bid to improve India’s FIFA rankings Sportskeeda reports.

Indian football has experienced a massive spurt in the last couple of years, with the team making it to the top 100s in the FIFA rankings for the first time in over two decades, last year. However, they have fallen to 105 since then, and will be looking to get as high a ranking as possible, in the lead up to the 2019 Asian Cup.

Now, the AIFF is looking to get some top teams from Europe, to take part in the four-nation invitational tournament, which is likely to be held in Bengaluru, in September, Sportskeeda quotes a federation official as saying.

The AIFF is said to be looking at teams like 2010 World Cup finalists New Zealand, and Armenia – a team that features star playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who made the switch from Manchester United to Arsenal on Monday.

The AIFF had already hosted another invitational tournament last year, when the likes of St Kitts & Nevis and Mauritius came to play in India.

