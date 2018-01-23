US shutdown ends as Congress passes bill

10:52, 23 Jan 2018
The US government partial shutdown is ending after Republicans and Democrats voted for a temporary funding bill, the BBC reports.

The Democratic leadership agreed to back the bill after accepting promises from Republicans for a debate later on the future of young illegal immigrants.

It is the fourth temporary measure since October because Capitol Hill cannot agree a longer-term budget.

The spending bill passed the Senate by 81-18 and the House of Representatives by 266-150 earlier on Monday.

