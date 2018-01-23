‘Women of 1915’ to be screened in Orange County

10:32, 23 Jan 2018
Asbarez – The Armenian National Committee of America’s Orange County Chapter will be hosting a film screening of Women of 1915 on Tuesday, January 30 at the Forty Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church. The film is a documentary directed by Emmy Award winning, Bared Maronian.

The ANCA-Western Region awarded the celebrated film director with one of its highest honors, the eminent ANCA WR Arts and Letters Award at its annual banquet in Beverly Hills in October of 2017.

“Bared Maronian is a one-man army in our collective fight for justice for the Armenian Genocide. With his groundbreaking documentary film Orphans of the Genocide being the longest continually aired Armenian-themed film in the history of television broadcasting reaching over 100 million viewers, and the success of his follow-up film Women of 1915, Bared has successfully used film to spread our message worldwide. For all his efforts, he is a most deserving recipient of our Arts & Letters Award,’ remarked ANCA-WR Board Chair Nora Hovsepian.

Women of 1915 sheds light on the plight of women surviving the horrors of genocide, war, religious and cultural discriminations, as well as physical and moral abuse. It honors the rise of these survivors as a collective phoenix, inspiring and galvanizing future generations of women worldwide. It also highlights the integral role of the women survivors of war and their heroic endeavors during the Armenian Genocide.

The production of Women of 1915 was spearheaded by Bared Maronian, of “Orphans of Genocide” fame, and the Armenoid production team. A four-time regional Emmy Award winning filmmaker, Maronian has credits which include a number of national PBS documentaries, concerts, and shows. Women of 1915 was nominated for a regional EMMY Award, received the Audience Choice Award – 2013 POM Film Festival in Toronto, CA, and was selected for screening as part of the Unspoken Human Rights Film Festival, Socially Rated Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival, Apricot Film Festival and the Geneva International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights.

