Artsakh Foreign Minister, OSCE Rep. discuss situation on the line of contact

18:49, 24 Jan 2018
Off

On January 24, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) Masis Mayilian received Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the situation on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan. The Foreign Minister of Artsakh noted that the relative calmness on the border is rather situational, as evidenced by the fact that since early January, violations of the ceasefire regime by the Azerbaijani side have been taking place.

In this context, Masis Mayilian positively assessed the agreement in principle to expand the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office reached in Krakow, expressing hope that the implementation of the agreements would increase the monitoring capabilities of the Office, since without the establishment of mechanisms for investigating incidents and preventing their recurrence the situation may change at any moment.

The sides also touched upon a range of issues related to the activities of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

Comments

Recent News

Bitcoin experts in Armenia to discuss prospects for cryptocurrency innovation

21:28, 24 Jan 2018

Armenia donates cross-stone to the Council of Europe

21:18, 24 Jan 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan says looking forward to play alongside Mesut Ozil

19:23, 24 Jan 2018

Serzh Sargsyan: Time is ripe for resolution of the Karabakh conflict

18:12, 24 Jan 2018

UEFA Nations League: Armenia to play Macedonia, Lichtenstein and Gibraltar

17:44, 24 Jan 2018

Manchester United fans send open letter to Henrikh Mkhitaryan

17:23, 24 Jan 2018

President reiterates Armenia will void Turkey protocols by spring

16:38, 24 Jan 2018

Visa liberalization on the agenda of EU-Armenia Mobility Partnership meeting

15:27, 24 Jan 2018

Singapore's development path a good example to Armenia - PM

13:56, 24 Jan 2018

French lawmakers' visit to Artsakh important, Armenian President says

12:45, 24 Jan 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Bitcoin experts in Armenia to discuss prospects for cryptocurrency innovation

Armenia donates cross-stone to the Council of Europe

Henrikh Mkhitaryan says looking forward to play alongside Mesut Ozil

Serzh Sargsyan: Time is ripe for resolution of the Karabakh conflict

UEFA Nations League: Armenia to play Macedonia, Lichtenstein and Gibraltar

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia