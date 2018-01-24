French lawmakers’ visit to Artsakh important, Armenian President says

On January 23, President Serzh Sargsyan met with French National Assembly President François de Rugy in Paris. President Sargsyan congratulated François de Rugy on being elected to such a high position and wished him every success. Serzh Sargsyan attached importance to inter-parliamentary relations which, according to him, perfectly complement the interstate agenda.

The President of Armenia praised the activity of the Armenia-France Interparliamentary Friendship Group aimed at strengthening the Armenian-French ties. According to the President, this activity is also reflected in the formation of an accurate idea of the country during MPs’ visits to Armenia and the dissemination of relevant information, which leads to a better and objective understanding of Armenia in France.

Serzh Sargsyan highly appreciated the French National Assembly’s contribution to the international recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide which, according to the President, is in line with the reputation of France as a country advocating human rights.

The interlocutors hailed the multifaceted Armenian-French cooperation in the framework of international parliamentary organizations. President Sargsyan highly valued the efforts of France as a OSCE Minsk Group co-chair country towards the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, highlighting the visits paid by French parliamentarians to Artsakh, which in his opinion, provide an invaluable contribution to the fair settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and expose the misinformation disseminated by Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, President Serzh Sargsyan and National Assembly Speaker François de Rugy touched upon the further development of EU-Armenia relations and the recently signed framework agreement.