French lawmakers’ visit to Artsakh important, Armenian President says

12:45, 24 Jan 2018
Off

On January 23, President Serzh Sargsyan met with French National Assembly President  François de Rugy in Paris.  President Sargsyan congratulated François de Rugy on being elected to such a high position and wished him every success. Serzh Sargsyan attached importance to inter-parliamentary relations which, according to him, perfectly complement the interstate agenda.

The President of Armenia praised the activity of the Armenia-France Interparliamentary Friendship Group aimed at strengthening the Armenian-French ties. According to the President, this activity is also reflected in the formation of an accurate idea of the country during MPs’ visits to Armenia and the dissemination of relevant information, which leads to a better and objective understanding of Armenia in France.

Serzh Sargsyan highly appreciated the French National Assembly’s contribution to the international recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide which, according to the President, is in line with the reputation of France as a country advocating human rights.

The interlocutors hailed the multifaceted Armenian-French cooperation in the framework of international parliamentary organizations. President Sargsyan highly valued the efforts of France as a OSCE Minsk Group co-chair country towards the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, highlighting the visits paid by French parliamentarians to Artsakh, which in his opinion, provide an invaluable contribution to the fair settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and expose the misinformation disseminated by Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, President Serzh Sargsyan and National Assembly Speaker François de Rugy touched upon the further development of EU-Armenia relations and the recently signed framework agreement.

Comments

Recent News

Artsakh Foreign Minister, OSCE Rep. situation on the line of contact

18:49, 24 Jan 2018

Serzh Sargsyan: Time is ripe for resolution of the Karabakh conflict

18:12, 24 Jan 2018

UEFA Nations League: Armenia to play Macedonia, Lichtenstein and Gibraltar

17:44, 24 Jan 2018

Manchester United fans send open letter to Henrikh Mkhitaryan

17:23, 24 Jan 2018

President reiterates Armenia will void Turkey protocols by spring

16:38, 24 Jan 2018

Visa liberalization on the agenda of EU-Armenia Mobility Partnership meeting

15:27, 24 Jan 2018

Singapore's development path a good example to Armenia - PM

13:56, 24 Jan 2018

OSCE to monitor Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

11:19, 24 Jan 2018

Save the Children office in Afghanistan hit by attack

10:15, 24 Jan 2018

France is a crucial partner for Armenia - President

09:42, 24 Jan 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Artsakh Foreign Minister, OSCE Rep. situation on the line of contact

Serzh Sargsyan: Time is ripe for resolution of the Karabakh conflict

UEFA Nations League: Armenia to play Macedonia, Lichtenstein and Gibraltar

Manchester United fans send open letter to Henrikh Mkhitaryan

President reiterates Armenia will void Turkey protocols by spring

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia