Henrikh Mkhitaryan says looking forward to play alongside Mesut Ozil

Armenia international Mkhitaryan is cup-tied for Arsenal’s Carabao Cup clash with Chelsea on Wednesday, but he is looking forward to showing what he can do soon.

“Here at Arsenal I know that lots of players move a lot and it’s incredible the way [the team] plays. I will do my best to assist them as well,” he told Arsenal Player.

“I think it will be really fun to play alongside Mesut Ozil. Everyone knows he’s a fantastic player, he’s an assist king! I look forward to it.

“I admire his intelligence, the way that he can understand the game, reads the game, plus the way he gives pace to the game and of course his final decision.”