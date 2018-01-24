Manchester United fans send open letter to Henrikh Mkhitaryan

17:23, 24 Jan 2018
A group of Manchester United fans have sent a heartfelt letter to Henrikh Mkhitaryan, after he moved to Arsenal in the swap deal which saw Alexis Sanchez go north, the Daily Mail reports.

Sent by MUSC Red Flag, the official United supporters club of Belgium, it thanks the attacking midfielder for his services to the team.  The fans said: ‘Of course, sometimes football is harsh and things don’t always turn out as expected, but we want you to know we will never forget your time at United.”

‘We will never forget that you saved us the Europa League. It may just be a little thing, but your goal sealed our Champions League return. We can thank you for that.

The United fans’ letter in full:

Dear Henrikh,

It took me quite some time to put my feelings into words following your departure. But today, I decided to sit down a moment and write thoughtlessly.

Today, I am not writing for me. I am writing in the name of every fan at Manchester United.

This letter is not mine. This letter is ours… because WE are UNITED!

We know there have been a lot of talks regarding your transfer. We are not here to judge either the club or the coach choices, we are here to react as fans, as a family, to show you our love.

Why are we writing a letter to you? Because we understand you could have left in another way. And we don’t want you to think all the fans wished you to leave. True fans know how to take care of their players.

Of course, sometimes football is harsh and things don’t always turn out as expected, but we want you to know we will never forget your time at United.

We will never forget that you saved us the Europa League. It may just be a little thing, but your goal sealed our Champions League return. We can thank you for that.

Not to mention your scorpion kick against Sunderland… that goal deserves its place among the most beautiful goals in the club history.

Anyway, just so you know you are a very talented player with a golden heart and lots of qualities.

We wish you much success at Arsenal and all the best in the future.

Don’t ever forget who you are.

Goodbye Micki.

