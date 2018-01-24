OSCE to monitor Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

11:19, 24 Jan 2018
On January 25, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic), the OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, to the north from Talish village of the Martakert region.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his Field Assistants Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina). 

The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.

