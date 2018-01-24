Save the Children office in Afghanistan hit by attack

10:15, 24 Jan 2018
At least 11 people have been injured in an ongoing attack on the offices of international aid agency Save the Children in Afghanistan, the BBC reports.

An explosion took place outside the organisation’s compound in Jalalabad, authorities told the BBC. Gunmen then entered the building.

Local media have reported children at a nearby school were seen running from the area as gunfire was heard.

The attackers are unknown but Jalalabad is often targeted by Taliban militants.

It comes days after Taliban gunmen stormed a luxury hotel in Kabul killing at least 22 people, mostly foreigners.

