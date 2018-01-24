UEFA Nations League: Armenia to play Macedonia, Lichtenstein and Gibraltar

17:44, 24 Jan 2018
Off

Armenia will face the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Lichtenstein and Gibraltar in League D the inaugural edition of the UEFA Nations League.

With the group stage running between September and November 2018, the new tournament has been introduced to provide a competitive alternative to friendlies in Europe, allowing teams to face similarly-ranked sides, as well as offering relegation and promotion between leagues.

The four League A group winners will contest at the Nations League Finals in June 2019, while the competition will also provide a secondary path to UEFA EURO 2020 for sides who miss out in the traditional ten-group qualifiers.

The top two in each EURO 2020 qualifying group will qualify, with the top 16 sides based on Nations League rankings battling for the final four tournament spots through playoffs in March 2020.

 

 

