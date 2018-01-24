Visa liberalization on the agenda of EU-Armenia Mobility Partnership meeting

15:27, 24 Jan 2018


On January 23, the second high-level meeting on the Mobility Partnership between Armenia and the EU was held in Brussels.

The delegation of Armenia was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Garen Nazarian. Օn the European side the meeting was chaired by Marta Cygan, Director for Strategy and General Affairs of the Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs of the European Commission.

The sides discussed programmes that are being implemented in Armenia within the framework of the Mobility Partnership, as well as outlined future priorities. The sides noted the successful experience of projects in a number of spheres, including border management, reintegration of returning citizens of the Republic of Armenia, migration and development.

In his speech, Deputy Minister emphasized the successful course of implementation of Visa Facilitation and Readmission agreements, which entered into force back in 2014, highlighted the importance of a possible launch of a visa liberalization dialogue with the EU, which is reflected in the Armenia-EU bilateral documents as well as in multilateral documents of the Eastern Partnership. The Armenian side presented the latest developments related to legal and regulatory frameworks in a number of key areas and noted the readiness to ensure continuity of the reforms.

Representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, State Migration Service of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development, State Employment Agency of the Ministry of Labour and Social Issues, Mission of the Republic of Armenia to the EU, EU institutions, member states and a number of international organizations attended the meeting.

