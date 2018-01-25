Armenia, Lebanon PMs discuss prospects for expanding economic ties

16:45, 25 Jan 2018
Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan met with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri on the margins of the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos, Government’s Press Service reports.

Karen Karapetyan noted that  Armenia and Lebanon have traditionally enjoyed strong and friendly bilateral relations, and the government of Armenia is keen to further strengthen and deepen them. The Prime Ministers also highlighted the role of the Lebanese-Armenian community in terms of promoting cooperation and strong ties between the two countries.

Karen Karapetyan briefed his counterpart on Armenia’s economic developments and the ongoing reforms, noting that quite good economic indicators were recorded last year, and his government is determined to advance the process of reforms.

Touching upon the prospects for cooperation, the Premier advised that, being an EAEU-member country, Armenia benefits from GSP+ trade regime and has signed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with the European Union. In addition, our country has very good relations with neighboring Iran and may be interesting for Lebanese businesses and investors.

In turn, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said they intend to work closely with Armenia and the Armenian business circles, and his government is ready to take specific steps in that direction. Saad Hariri invited Karen Karapetyan to visit Lebanon, which was accepted with pleasure.

