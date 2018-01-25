Armenian meets with ECHR Head in Strasbourg

09:51, 25 Jan 2018
On a visit to Strasbourg, President Serzh Sargsyan held a meeting with President of the European Court of Human Rights Guido Raimondi.

The President of Armenia noted that the European Court of Human Rights, which next year will be marking its 60th anniversary, is one of the pillars of the Council of Europe Convention System. Stressing that our country attaches great importance to cooperation with the ECHR, the President noted that, in his conviction, all member States should do their utmost to maintain the authority of the court as it stems from the best interest of member States and their citizens.

Serzh Sargsyan reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to continued effective cooperation, which is very important from the perspective of reforming the judicial system in Armenia, improving the quality of justice, upgrading the law enforcement practice in order to meet the European standards in protecting the fundamental human rights, in general.

Guido Raimondi thanked the Armenian President for visiting the ECHR as part of his hectic program in Strasbourg and highlighted the importance of such meetings and contacts. The ECHR President presented his organization’s ongoing dialogue with the national courts of member States and the efforts aimed at deepening cooperation. He expressed conviction that the assistance to increase efficiency in the proceedings of national courts will help significantly reduce the number of ECHR applications.

Mr. Raimondi was pleased to note that Armenia’s Constitutional and Cassation Courts had joined the common network of European Supreme Courts which, as an important platform for exchanging information, currently involves 64 higher courts from 34 member States.

