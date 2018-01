The Artsakh troops stationed to the southeastern direction of the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh Azerbaijan spotted an infiltration attempt by an Azerbaijani intelligence subversive group at about 2 a.m. today, the Artsakh Defense Ministry said.

It added that the Azerbaijani forces were thrown back as a result of preventive measures.

According to preliminary information there were losses on the Azerbaijani side. Probe into details is under way.