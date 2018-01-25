Artsakh Ombudsman: Azeri Infiltration attempt a response to Armenian President’s call for calmness

The thwarted infiltration attempt undertaken by the Azerbaijani forces in the direction of Kuropatkino settlement in Artsakh’s Martuni region was a unique response to Armenian President’s call to the Azerbaijani MP to calm down, Artsakh Ombudsman Ruben Melikyan said in a Facebook post.

“They will not calm down as long as universal Armenophobia is dominating in Azerbaijan,” Melikyan said.

“We’ll have to be on the alert for long. We definitely have to be committed to the respect for human rights. I think this is one of the guarantees of our truthfulness and justness,” the Ombudsman said.

The comments come in the wake of a fresh infiltration attempt by the Azeri special forces in the southeastern direction of the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan.

At a Q&A session following his speech at PACE winter session, President Serzh Sargsyan asked Azerbaijani delegate Samid Seyidov to calm down and stop distorting his words.