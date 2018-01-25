Azerbaijani provocations a dirty, but profitable business – David Babayan

20:06, 25 Jan 2018
Off

Spokesman for the Artsakh President David Babayan describes the recent infiltration attempt on the part of the Azeri special forces as “yet another terrorist, criminal effort.”

Speaking to Public Radio of Armenia, Babayan said there can be no sound explanation to the provocation. He further explained:

“The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan recently held a meeting in Krakow mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. Later on, the President of Armenia addressed one of the most important platforms in Europe – the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). Finally, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk is visiting Artsakh to carry out monitoring of the line of contact. At this busy time, they resort to such an abnormal step, well aware that it harms Azerbaijan’s image and shows its real face.”

“What did Azerbaijan get? Even if the attempt was a success, it would not change the borders or affect the military-political balance,” Babayan noted.

Babayan says it’s also an act of terrorism against the people of Azerbaijan, as well and considers that the international community should take a harsher stance on such incidents.

The Artsakh side has kept the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.

“We are never glad to see the Azeri side incur losses. I don’t think anyone can rejoice over the losses of their families. It does not befit the Armenian civilization,” Babayan noted.

The Spokesperson said there is no precise data on the number of casualties, as the Azerbaijani side always tends to conceal the losses. “First, they are reluctant to disclose the real number, and second, they are doing a dirty business on this. They pay the families for every victim, part of the sum gets lost in officials’ pockets. They even sell the soldier’s organs.   This has turned into a dirty, but profitable business for certain circle,” David Babayan stated.

