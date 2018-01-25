Baku’s provocation an attempt to compensate for diplomatic failures

Armenian Foreign Minister representative describes the attempt to infiltrate into the territory of Artsakh as an efforts to compensate its failure in diplomacy.

“Baku tries to compensate its failures in diplomacy and on international stage, deviate the attention from abuse of human rights and fundamental freedoms in Azerbaijan, by staging provocations on the line of contact,” Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tigran Balayan said in a Twitter post.

The comments come in the wake of a fresh infiltration attempt by the Azeri special forces in the southeastern direction of the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan.