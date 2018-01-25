ECHR: Armenia in top ten countries with highest number of pending applications

17:30, 25 Jan 2018
Off

Today, the European Court of Human Rights presented the results of its work for 2017.

Speaking at the Court’s annual press conference on 25 January 2018, President Guido Raimondi reviewed the year 2017 and presented the statistics for the past year.

He referred in particular to the increase in the number of new cases, but said that a large number of applications had been declared inadmissible for failure to exhaust domestic remedies. In that connection the President reiterated the importance of the principle of subsidiarity, which requires applicants to exhaust national remedies before applying to the Court.

According to ECHR annual statistics for 2017, 63,350 applications were allocated to a judicial formation in 2017, an increase of 19% compared to 2016 – this was largely because of an increase in the number of allocated applications concerning Turkey.

For Armenia, 356 new applications were received by the Court, less than 50% as compared to 753 new applications in 2016.

Relative to every 10,000 inhabitants, the member states for which the highest number of applications were allocated – not including San Marino and Liechtenstein – were Romania (3.31), Turkey (3.25), Bosnia and Herzegovina (2.47), Montenegro (2.22) and Moldova (2.13). For Armenia, the ratio was 1.19 applications per 10,000 population.

85,951 applications were decided in 2017, an increase of 123% compared to 2016. For Armenia, 109 applications were declared inadmissible or struck out, 44 were communicated to the Government, and in 12 applications a judgment was delivered.

The European Court of Human Rights issued 1,068 judgments in 2017, of which 908 (85%) found at least one violation of the human rights convention. For Armenia, out of 12 judgments delivered in 11 at least one violation was found.

The European Court of Human Rights issued 20,637 judgments between 1959 and 2017, of which 17,307 (84%) found at least one violation of the human rights convention.

For Armenia, total number of judgments delivered between 1959 and 2017 was 87, in 79 out of them at least one violation was found. The highest number of violations related to the right to a fair trial, and right to liberty and security.

Over the course of the year, the number of applications pending before a judicial formation fell by 29% from approximately 79,750 to 56,250 – this was mainly due to large groups of applications that were dealt with concerning a few countries in particular (e.g. Ukraine).

For Armenia, there are 1,819 applications pending (3.2% of all applications pending before the Court); Armenia is thus within the top-ten states by the number of pending applications.

Comments

Recent News

Thiery Henry: Mkhitaryan looks like an Arsenal player

18:02, 25 Jan 2018

Armenia, Lebanon PMs discuss prospects for expanding economic ties

16:45, 25 Jan 2018

Artsakh Ombudsman: Azeri Infiltration attempt a response to Armenian President's call for calmness

15:31, 25 Jan 2018

Baku's provocation an attempt to compensate for diplomatic failures

14:40, 25 Jan 2018

Ethnic Armenian injured in Afrin

13:42, 25 Jan 2018

Two killed in train crash near Milan

12:41, 25 Jan 2018

Financial Tribune: Armenia key to connecting Iran's power grid with Europe

11:03, 25 Jan 2018

Prime Ministers of Armenia, Iraqi Kurdistan explore ways to deepen ties

10:59, 25 Jan 2018

Valadao and Sherman call on Treasury to stop double taxation of U.S.-Armenia profits

10:41, 25 Jan 2018

Artsakh forces thwart Azeri infiltration attempt

10:34, 25 Jan 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Thiery Henry: Mkhitaryan looks like an Arsenal player

Armenia, Lebanon PMs discuss prospects for expanding economic ties

Artsakh Ombudsman: Azeri Infiltration attempt a response to Armenian President's call for calmness

Baku's provocation an attempt to compensate for diplomatic failures

Ethnic Armenian injured in Afrin

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia