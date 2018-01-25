Ethnic Armenian injured in Afrin

An ethnic Armenian has been injured as a result of Turkey’s operation in Syria’s Afrin. Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tigran Balayan has confirmed the news.

According to preliminary information, he was injured after a bomb fell on his house.

Turkey on Saturday launched an air and ground campaign into Afrin, a Kurdish-controlled enclave in northwestern Syria.

The Turkish operation aims to oust from Afrin a militia made up of an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 fighters affiliated with the People’s Protection Units or YPG, a Syrian Kurdish group that has controlled territory in northern Syria and proven effective in fighting the Islamic State group.

Turkey considers the YPG to be a terrorist organization and an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party or PKK, which has fought for Kurdish autonomy in Turkey.