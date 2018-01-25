Financial Tribune: Armenia key to connecting Iran’s power grid with Europe

11:03, 25 Jan 2018
Off

Iran is pursuing plans to connect its power grid with European electrical systems, and Armenia, a nation of about 3 million people northwest of Iran, is seen as playing a key role in the linkup, according to the Financial Tribune.

“By setting up a regional electricity grid and boosting current power exchanges, Iran can connect its network with Georgia, Turkey, Slovenia and other European states through Armenia,” Alireza Daemi, deputy energy minister for planning and economic affairs, was quoted as saying by IRNA on Wednesday.

Armenia is connected to Iran through two electricity lines and a third is under construction. According to reports, the new power line, to be completed by the end of 2018 at an estimated cost of $107 million, is part of an agreement between Iran, Russia, Armenia and Georgia to synchronize their power grids by 2019, paving the way for electricity exchange between Tehran and Moscow as part of their cooperation plans.

Daemi added that Iranian companies are due to build one of the power lines in Armenia, which will reach Georgia.

On the Energy Ministry’s measures to increase electric exchanges with Turkmenistan, Daemi said bilateral power trade is being carried out through two 230-kV lines, which are being upgraded to 400-kV power lines to minimize low voltage and wastage. Iranian officials say power wastage in Iran’s national grid has witnessed a 4.5% reduction, receding from 15% to 10.68% in the last four years.

According to Daemi, Iran has power trade with Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Nakhchivan, and exports electricity to Turkey, Iraq, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

 

Comments

Recent News

Prime Ministers of Armenia, Iraqi Kurdistan explore ways to deepen ties

10:59, 25 Jan 2018

Valadao and Sherman call on Treasury to stop double taxation of U.S.-Armenia profits

10:41, 25 Jan 2018

Artsakh forces thwart Azeri infiltration attempt

10:34, 25 Jan 2018

Armenian meets with ECHR Head in Strasbourg

09:51, 25 Jan 2018

Bitcoin experts in Armenia to discuss prospects for cryptocurrency innovation

21:28, 24 Jan 2018

Armenia donates cross-stone to the Council of Europe

21:18, 24 Jan 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan says looking forward to play alongside Mesut Ozil

19:23, 24 Jan 2018

Artsakh Foreign Minister, OSCE Rep. discuss situation on the line of contact

18:49, 24 Jan 2018

Serzh Sargsyan: Time is ripe for resolution of the Karabakh conflict

18:12, 24 Jan 2018

UEFA Nations League: Armenia to play Macedonia, Lichtenstein and Gibraltar

17:44, 24 Jan 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Prime Ministers of Armenia, Iraqi Kurdistan explore ways to deepen ties

Valadao and Sherman call on Treasury to stop double taxation of U.S.-Armenia profits

Artsakh forces thwart Azeri infiltration attempt

Armenian meets with ECHR Head in Strasbourg

Bitcoin experts in Armenia to discuss prospects for cryptocurrency innovation

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia