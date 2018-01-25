MEP Lars Adaktusson on a fact-finfing mission to Artsakh

19:20, 25 Jan 2018
On 25 January Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received a delegation led by member of the European Parliament Lars Adaktusson.

A range of issues relating to the Artsakh-Europe ties were on the discussion agenda. Special attention was focused on the development of parliamentary cooperation.

President Sahakyan noted that Artsakh was interested in the deepening and expanding relations with the European Parliament and other European structures, adding that it was among the priority directions of the republic’s foreign policy.

“We are here for a fact finding mission and are very grateful for President Bako Sahakyan for creating conditions conducive to our mission,” Mr. Adaktusson told reporters in Stepanakert, Artsakhpress reports.

