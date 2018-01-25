Prime Ministers of Armenia, Iraqi Kurdistan explore ways to deepen ties

10:59, 25 Jan 2018
In the framework of the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan met with Nechirvan Barzani, Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The parties discussed possibilities and prospects for strengthening and developing bilateral economic ties. Prime Minister Barzani assured of their willingness to deepen cooperation with Armenia and boost trade and economic ties.

In turn, Karen Karapetyan attached importance to the furtherance of bilateral ties, stressing that the Armenian government is prepared to take practical steps with a view to developing mutually beneficial cooperation.

Focusing on cooperation opportunities, the Premiers explored ways to deepen relations in different spheres, including energy, tourism and trade. The launch of regular Yerevan-Erbil flights was discussed at the meeting.

