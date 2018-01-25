Thiery Henry: Henrikh Mkhitaryan looks like an Arsenal player

18:02, 25 Jan 2018
Off

Thiery Henry is convinced Henrikh Mkhitaryan is equipped to succeed at Arsenal and feels his Manchester United spell must be forgotten, The Daily Express reports.

Henry feels Mkhitaryan is suited to Arsenal, but insists it is too early to say whether the swap deal (with Alexis Sanchez) represents good business.

“As far as the Sanchez/Mkhitaryan swap is concerned, I was a big fan of Mkhitaryan when he was at Dortmund, but things didn’t go his way at Manchester United,” Henry said.

“You have to give him the benefit of the doubt,” he added.

“He looks like an Arsenal player with the way he likes to play and the way Arsenal like to play.

“Time will tell us who was right with the swap. “He’s still a great player,” the former Arsenal star stated.

