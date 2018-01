Photo: Reuters

A commuter train has derailed near Milan, killing at least two people and injuring about 100.

Firefighters are trying to free several people trapped in one carriage, between the stations of Treviglio and Pioltello, Italy’s Rai news reports.

Ten people are critically injured. Hundreds of commuters were on board.

The Trenord train was heading to Milan from Cremona, in northern Italy. The cause of the crash is not yet clear. It happened just before 07:00 (06:00 GMT).