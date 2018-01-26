Armenia will continue to implement its reform agenda – PM

Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has said the country will continue its reform agenda.

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Karen Karapetyan spoke to Euronews’ Oleksandra Vakulina about his future plans for the country’s economic development, as well as Armenia’s relations with its neighbouring nations.

“We will continue to implement our reform agenda for making Armenia more attractive with a comfortable business environment in terms of local market as a platform for doing business in our region by using our trade regimes,” he said.

“We are trying just now to create a shared future in our region, trying to be a platform, a gateaway through markets, through cultures where the different parts of the world can be really compatible,” the Prime Minister added.