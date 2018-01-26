Arsenal handed a ‘pot of gold’ in Mkhitaryan – Martin Keown

18:24, 26 Jan 2018
Off

Arsenal have “been handed a pot of gold in Henrikh Mkhitaryan”, says former Arsenal defender Martin Keown, Goal.com reports.

“Arsene Wenger may have been handed a pot of gold in Mkhitaryan. Wenger will definitely get the best from him,” the ex-Gunner told the Daily Mail .

“Wenger seems to create a different environment to Jose Mourinho. Watching Mkhitaryan and Luke Shaw for Manchester United recently, I felt sorry for them. They did not appreciate Mourinho’s style,” he said.

Keown believes Wenger will focus on what Mkhitaryan can do. “The player will be coming in with a point to prove. Mourinho does not always get it right with players. Look at Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah. They have been two of the best players in the Premier League this season and both were let go by Mourinho at Chelsea.”

“Mkhitaryan is coming in with a point to prove and if he can make it work, this will have been a successful transfer window for Wenger,” Keown said.

