Artsakh FM receives MEP Lars Adaktusson

On January 26, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian received Member of the European Parliament from Sweden, member of the Foreign Relations Committee Lars Adaktusson, who had arrived in Stepanakert, accompanied by President of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy Kaspar Karampetian.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister briefed on the priorities of Artsakh’s foreign policy, in particular, the steps aimed at achieving progress in the processes of international recognition of Artsakh and peaceful settlement of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Karabakh.

Touching upon the achievements in the state-building process in Artsakh, the Foreign Minister stressed the commitment of the people and authorities of the Republic of Artsakh to strengthening the independent statehood based on democratic values and principles. In this context, Masis Mayilian reiterated the readiness of Artsakh for cooperation with the EU aimed at strengthening the democratic institutions in Artsakh.

The Foreign Minister expressed confidence that the EU’s cooperation with Artsakh would contribute to the strengthening of peace and stability in the region, thus demonstrating the unacceptability of Azerbaijan’s policy of isolating Artsakh as a means of resolving the conflict.