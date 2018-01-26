At lease 41 killed in South Korea hospital fire

10:37, 26 Jan 2018
Off
Photo: AFP

 

At least 41 people have been killed and more than 70 injured in a fire at a hospital in South Korea, the BBC reported.

The blaze is thought to have started in the emergency room at Sejong Hospital in the south-eastern city of Miryang.

About 200 patients were inside the building and an adjoining nursing home at the time.

It is South Korea’s deadliest fire in almost a decade and the toll is expected to rise with several of the injured in critical condition.

Firefighters told the Yonhap news agency that the victims appeared to have died from smoke inhalation.

Fire chief Choi Man-woo told reporters the cause of the fire was not yet known.

“The victims came both from the hospital and the nursing home. Some died on their way to another hospital,” news agency AFP quoted him as saying.

Comments

Recent News

Glendale residents express strong support for Armenian American Museum

11:40, 26 Jan 2018

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho signs new contract to 2020

11:03, 26 Jan 2018

Portantino urges colleagues to oppose Azerbaijan lobbying efforts

10:40, 26 Jan 2018

Azerbaijani provocations a dirty, but profitable business – David Babayan

20:06, 25 Jan 2018

MEP Lars Adaktusson on a fact-finfing mission to Artsakh

19:20, 25 Jan 2018

Thiery Henry: Henrikh Mkhitaryan looks like an Arsenal player

18:02, 25 Jan 2018

ECHR: Armenia in top ten countries with highest number of pending applications

17:30, 25 Jan 2018

Armenia, Lebanon PMs discuss prospects for expanding economic ties

16:45, 25 Jan 2018

Artsakh Ombudsman: Azeri Infiltration attempt a response to Armenian President's call for calmness

15:31, 25 Jan 2018

Baku's provocation an attempt to compensate for diplomatic failures

14:40, 25 Jan 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Glendale residents express strong support for Armenian American Museum

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho signs new contract to 2020

Portantino urges colleagues to oppose Azerbaijan lobbying efforts

Azerbaijani provocations a dirty, but profitable business – David Babayan

MEP Lars Adaktusson on a fact-finfing mission to Artsakh

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia