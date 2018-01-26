Karen Karapetyan, Russian Deputy PM discuss cooperation in agriculture

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan met with RF Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich in Davos. A number of issues related to the Armenian-Russian cooperation agenda were discussed during the meeting.

Referring to the bilateral trade and economic indicators recorded last year, Karen Karapetyan stressed that growth was stated both in terms of trade turnover and imports-exports. “These figures show that we are on the right track,” the Prime Minister said.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to cooperation within the EAEU framework. They also talked about the free economic zone on the Armenian-Iranian border and the opportunities for Russian capital’s active involvement in the FEZ.

Karen Karapetyan and Arkady Dvorkovich next refereed to the cooperation in the field of agriculture. In particular, the Prime Minister of Armenia presented the programs implemented in our country in the field of cattle breeding, considering that they might be of interest to Russian partners.

The Prime Minister mentioned a number of other spheres in which Armenia is ready to implement various projects based on the principle of public-private partnership.