Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho signs new contract to 2020

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has signed a contract extension until 2020, with the option of a further year, the BBC reported.

The 54-year-old’s previous deal at Old Trafford was due to expire in 2019.

Mourinho said he was “delighted” that United “feel and trust that I am the right manager for this great club for the foreseeable future”.

“I feel a privileged one to work with such a fantastic group of boys,” he added.

“My initial contract was three years, we made now the decision to make it clear for everyone that it is not for three, it is for four or five, and who knows, more.”

Speaking at his news conference earlier on Thursday – before his new contract was announced – Mourinho hailed the club’s recent signing of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

Manchester United boss said their deal for Alexis Sanchez should make everyone happy.

“Manchester United made a fantastic deal,” said the United boss. “I think Arsenal also made a fantastic deal. I lost a fantastic player. Mr Wenger lost a fantastic. I got a fantastic player, and Mr Wenger got a fantastic player.”

Mourinho then added: “Alexis changed from a fantastic club to a giant club. Henrikh Mkhitaryan changed also to a fantastic club. So I think it was a great deal for everyone.”

Talking about what sort of player United were losing in Mkhitaryan, Mourinho continued: “I believe Mkhi is going to be even better than he was with us. With one and a half years in England, adapted, knows, Arsenal play the way they think, I think is a good move for everybody, that’s why I’m also happy for Mkhi.

“Could he perform better with us, could I take more from his talent, maybe, could he give a little more also to adapt to us, maybe but I don’t think regrets, he’s in our history, so good feeling for everybody and a very specific transfer between rivals in a big country which I have to say must happen more times.”