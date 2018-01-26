Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho signs new contract to 2020

11:03, 26 Jan 2018
Off

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has signed a contract extension until 2020, with the option of a further year, the BBC reported.

The 54-year-old’s previous deal at Old Trafford was due to expire in 2019.

Mourinho said he was “delighted” that United “feel and trust that I am the right manager for this great club for the foreseeable future”.

“I feel a privileged one to work with such a fantastic group of boys,” he added.

“My initial contract was three years, we made now the decision to make it clear for everyone that it is not for three, it is for four or five, and who knows, more.”

Speaking at his news conference earlier on Thursday – before his new contract was announced – Mourinho hailed the club’s recent signing of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

Manchester United boss said their deal for Alexis Sanchez should make everyone happy.

“Manchester United made a fantastic deal,” said the United boss. “I think Arsenal also made a fantastic deal. I lost a fantastic player. Mr Wenger lost a fantastic. I got a fantastic player, and Mr Wenger got a fantastic player.”

Mourinho then added: “Alexis changed from a fantastic club to a giant club. Henrikh Mkhitaryan changed also to a fantastic club. So I think it was a great deal for everyone.”

Talking about what sort of player United were losing in Mkhitaryan, Mourinho continued: “I believe Mkhi is going to be even better than he was with us. With one and a half years in England, adapted, knows, Arsenal play the way they think, I think is a good move for everybody, that’s why I’m also happy for Mkhi.

“Could he perform better with us, could I take more from his talent, maybe, could he give a little more also to adapt to us, maybe but I don’t think regrets, he’s in our history, so good feeling for everybody and a very specific transfer between rivals in a big country which I have to say must happen more times.”

Comments

Recent News

Glendale residents express strong support for Armenian American Museum

11:40, 26 Jan 2018

Portantino urges colleagues to oppose Azerbaijan lobbying efforts

10:40, 26 Jan 2018

At lease 41 killed in South Korea hospital fire

10:37, 26 Jan 2018

Azerbaijani provocations a dirty, but profitable business – David Babayan

20:06, 25 Jan 2018

MEP Lars Adaktusson on a fact-finfing mission to Artsakh

19:20, 25 Jan 2018

Thiery Henry: Henrikh Mkhitaryan looks like an Arsenal player

18:02, 25 Jan 2018

ECHR: Armenia in top ten countries with highest number of pending applications

17:30, 25 Jan 2018

Armenia, Lebanon PMs discuss prospects for expanding economic ties

16:45, 25 Jan 2018

Artsakh Ombudsman: Azeri Infiltration attempt a response to Armenian President's call for calmness

15:31, 25 Jan 2018

Baku's provocation an attempt to compensate for diplomatic failures

14:40, 25 Jan 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Glendale residents express strong support for Armenian American Museum

Portantino urges colleagues to oppose Azerbaijan lobbying efforts

At lease 41 killed in South Korea hospital fire

Azerbaijani provocations a dirty, but profitable business – David Babayan

MEP Lars Adaktusson on a fact-finfing mission to Artsakh

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia