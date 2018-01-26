Naira Zohrabyan: Baku’s Nuremberg is still ahead

16:54, 26 Jan 2018
Off

Baku’s Nuremberg is still ahead, member of the Armenian delegation said at PACE during the discussion of a report on the protection of children at times of conflict presented by Azerbaijani MP Sevinj Fataliyeva.

Zohrabyan briefed PACE members on Azerbaijan’s policy of Armenophobia and urged Fataliyeva to demonstrate the political courage to accept that hatred towards Armenia is state policy in Azerbaijan.

“We are discussing a very sensitive and important issue of protecting children from armed conflicts. Today we have a cruel statistics of children that fell victim to the armed conflicts in Syria, Yemen and Myanmar. The statistics of children killed by the Islamic State is as cruel,” the lawmaker said.

She added, however, that “children face violence not only in the hotspots, but also on the territory of states in cold war.”

“To any rational person there can be no difference where the child comes from – Syria, Yemen, Armenia or Azerbaijan, Zohrabyan said. She reminded that Azerbaijan started a four-day war in 2016, targeting the secondary school in the village of Nerkin Chartar and killing 12-year-old Vaghinak Grigoryan and injuring two others. “What is this if not a state policy of targeting civilians and populated areas?”

Zohrabyan added that on the same day, on April 2 the Azerbaijani forces killed elderly people in the village of Talish and mutilated soldiers’ bodies.

“If we want to protect our children, we have to protect their souls and minds, to protect them from the propaganda of hatred and xenophobia.

“Anyway, I am optimistic and believe that Baku’s Nuremberg is still ahead,” Naira Zohraban concluded.

Comments

Recent News

Russian Co-Chair reveals details of Krakow meeting

15:39, 26 Jan 2018

Robert M. Morgenthau: Will Trump tell the truth about the Armenian Genocide?

14:46, 26 Jan 2018

Russia urges to improve effectiveness of Karabakh peace process

14:10, 26 Jan 2018

Karen Karapetyan, Russian Deputy PM discuss cooperation in agriculture

13:45, 26 Jan 2018

Artsakh FM receives MEP Lars Adaktusson

12:50, 26 Jan 2018

Glendale residents express strong support for Armenian American Museum

11:40, 26 Jan 2018

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho signs new contract to 2020

11:03, 26 Jan 2018

Portantino urges colleagues to oppose Azerbaijan lobbying efforts

10:40, 26 Jan 2018

At lease 41 killed in South Korea hospital fire

10:37, 26 Jan 2018

Azerbaijani provocations a dirty, but profitable business – David Babayan

20:06, 25 Jan 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Russian Co-Chair reveals details of Krakow meeting

Robert M. Morgenthau: Will Trump tell the truth about the Armenian Genocide?

Russia urges to improve effectiveness of Karabakh peace process

Karen Karapetyan, Russian Deputy PM discuss cooperation in agriculture

Artsakh FM receives MEP Lars Adaktusson

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia