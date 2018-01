Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova has said “it’s necessary to improve the effectiveness of the Karabakh peace process.

Asked whether Russia was going to get more actively involved in the Karabakh conflict settlement in 2018 as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair, Zakharova said:

“It’s necessary to improve the effectiveness, rather than intensity. I think that’s what everyone will do,” Zakharova told a briefing Thursday.