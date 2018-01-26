Trump says America First is not America alone

21:53, 26 Jan 2018
Off

President Donald Trump has told global finance leaders he will always put the US first when it comes to trade, but “that does not mean America alone,” the BBC reports.

“The US is open for business,” he said in his inaugural address to the World Economic Forum in Davos on Friday.

Mr Trump lauded the economic achievements of his first year in office, including cutting corporation tax and lowering the unemployment rate, and said the US was more attractive than ever to foreign investment.

“I’m here to deliver a simple message – there has never been a better time to hire, to build, to invest and to grow in the United States. America is open for business and we are competitive once again,” he said.

Taking credit for the strong economy in the US, he urged foreign investors to “bring your money, your jobs, your businesses to America”.

The US President later tweeted that his speech had been well received.

But some attendees booed when he attacked the media and repeated accusations of them reporting “fake news” in a question and answer session after his address.

