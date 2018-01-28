Visit to Yerablur Pantheon on Armenian Army Day

On the occasion of Army Day, accompanied by NKR President Bako Sahakyan, members of the National Security Council, the leadership of the Defense Ministry and the Armed Forces, President Serzh Sargsyan today visited Yerablur Military Pantheon to pay tribute to the memory of those sons of the Armenian people who sacrificed their lives for Homeland’s independence.

Before that, President Sargsyan handed high State awards to the members of the families of our heroes, awarded posthumously, who sacrificed their lives while defending Homeland’s borders. The event was attended by the cadets attached to the families of the awardees, as well as cadets from the Military University after Vazgen Sargsyan, Armenak Khanperiants Military-Aviation University and the students of Monte Melkonyan Military Training College of the Ministry of Defense.