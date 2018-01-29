Armenia, EU set to discuss energy, transport, environment and climate action

On 30-31 January, the fifth EU-Armenia subcommittee meeting on energy, transport, environment, climate action and civil protection will take place in Yerevan. The meeting is hosted by the Ministry of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources.

Armenian participants also include senior officials from the Ministries of International Economic Integration and Reforms, of Nature Protection, of Foreign Affairs, of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies and of Emergency Situations, as well as from the General Department of the Civil Aviation, the State Nuclear Safety Regulatory Committее, the Public Services Regulatory Commission and the “Armenian Nuclear Power Plant” Closed Joint Stock Company.

EU participants include representatives of the European External Action Service and of the European Commission’s Directorates-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations, Energy, Environment, Climate Action and Transport.

This is a regular meeting between the EU and Armenia to discuss cooperation in the sectors concerned. However, the meeting takes on a special significance as it comes after the signature of the EU Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) on 24th November 2017.

At the meeting, the two sides will discuss Armenia’s plans for the adoption of legislation in line with EU norms in the sectors concerned, which should bring concrete benefits to the citizens of Armenia. The EU is ready to support Armenia through technical assistance and capacity-building projects to bolster the implementation of the agreement.