Armenia looks to ratify new EU deal in April – FM

14:48, 29 Jan 2018
Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian has said Armenia could ratify the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the European Union in April.

“The agreement is an important milestone in the relations between Armenia and the European Union,” Minister Nalbandian told a press conference today.

He said “today we focus on the process of ratification of this important document.”

“Armenia has declared it is taking steps to have the document ratified by April,” Minister Nalbandian noted.

He voiced hope there would be no obstacles to its ratification by EU member states.

The Foreign Minister said the temporary implementation of the agreement will start after it is ratified by Armenia.  “This may possible start from May 1 or June 1,” Edward Nalbandian stated.

The Foreign Minister said Armenia will maintain involvement in a number of programs with the EU, including Horizon 2020, COSME, Creative Europe, Common Aviation Area, etc.

He also attached importance to the efforts for further deepening of relations with EU member states.

