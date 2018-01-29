Grammys 2018: Bruno Mars wins big

Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar stole the show, and most of the awards, at the 2018 Grammys, the BBC reports.

Mars provided the night’s big upset, taking the album of the year trophy that most critics assumed would go to Lamar’s rap tour de force, Damn.

In the end, voters found Mars’s crowd-pleasing R&B more palatable, while Lamar dominated the rap categories.

Alessia Cara won best new artist – making her the only female artist to win a major prize.

Armenian composer Tigran Mansurian and conductor Constantine Orbelian were also nominated.

Full winners list:

Record of the Year: “24K Magic” — Bruno Mars Album of the Year: “24K Magic” — Bruno Mars Song of the Year: “That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars) Best New Artist: Alessia Cara Best Pop Solo Performance: “Shape of You” — Ed Sheeran Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man.