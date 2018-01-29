PACE ready to support any activity towards Karaabkh peace

PACE President Michele Nicoletti has said his attitude to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict coincides with the position of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

“PACE respects the role of international organizations in the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as the role of the United Nations and the OSCE Minks Group,” Nicoletti told Report.az.

He noted that the PACE is ready to support any activity aimed at peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: “I hope that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be solved peacefully soon.”