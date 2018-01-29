President Sargsyan visits Homeland Defender’s Rehabilitation Center

16:25, 29 Jan 2018
Off

Today, President Serzh Sargsyan visited the Homeland Defender’s Rehabilitation Center at Heratsi Hospital Complex N1, located in Yerevan’s First City Hospital, which was established as a result of cooperation between the Yerevan State Medical University and the Ministry of Defense with the support of the President of the Republic of Armenia, numerous benefactors and citizens.

Accompanied by Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan, YSMU Rector Armen Muradyan and a number of philanthropists, the President of Armenia toured the rehabilitation center to inspect the work done within a very short period of time following his previous visit – in just a few months. The Head of State got acquainted with the center’s ongoing activities and development plans. Serzh Sargsyan talked with the Homeland defenders being treated at rehabilitation center.

According to YSMU Rector Armen Muradyan, the center will be functional as an integrated rehabilitation complex, which in addition to providing medical services to disabled servicemen, shall address social integration, education and employment-related issues. Furnished with state-of-the-art rehabilitation equipment, the center is the only such institution in the region.

Armen Muradyan thanked Serzh Sargsyan for the initiative of creating the center, his firm belief in its feasibility and the opportunity to serve the State and the people through this noble and highly responsible initiative.

The Rector said that the President’s July 12, 2017 visit was a breakthrough in the implementation of the project which, according to him, added momentum to the activities underway at that time.

President Sargsyan thanked all those who had helped materialize this crucial idea and, above all, the servicemen under treatment for great devotion and selfless service to Homeland. The President urged the disabled soldiers to demonstrate the same will in the course of treatment and do their utmost for soonest possible rehabilitation together with the center’s professional team.

