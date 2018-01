Private of the Artsakh Defense Army Hovsep Grigoryan, born in 1998, was killed as a result of violation of firearm safety rules, the Artsakh Defense Ministry said.

The incident took place at one of the military units located in the northeastern direction of the line of contact.

Investigation into the details of the case is under way.

The Ministry said it shares the sorrow of the heavy loss and offers condolences to the soldier’s family and friends.