Withdrawal from Turkey protocols not to harm Armenia’s reputation

15:51, 29 Jan 2018
Off

Armenia will make its stance clear on Armenian-Turkish protocols within the time-frame announced by President Serzh Sargsyan,” Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian told a press conference today.

He said “for ten years Armenia has been committed to the normalization process and the agreements reached.”

“It’s Turkey that refused from implementing the agreements,” Minister Nalbandian noted.

“While the international community used to say that the ball was in Turkey’s court, today we can state that the ball is in Turkey’s net,” Armenia’s top diplomat added.

Asked whether the withdrawal from the protocols could harm Armenia’s reputation, the Minister said: “If any of the parties needs be worried that its standing will be harmed, it’s definitely not Armenia”

Addressing the PACE winter session last week, Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan reiterated that Armenia would void the protocols with Turkey by spring.

Comments

Recent News

President Sargsyan visits Homeland Defender’s Rehabilitation Center

16:25, 29 Jan 2018

Armenia looks to ratify new EU deal in April - FM

14:48, 29 Jan 2018

PACE ready to support any activity towards Karaabkh peace

13:52, 29 Jan 2018

Armenian man killed in Turkish shelling of Afrin

12:43, 29 Jan 2018

Grammys 2018: Bruno Mars wins big

11:35, 29 Jan 2018

Soldier killed in Artsakh

10:06, 29 Jan 2018

President Serzh Sargsyan’s Congratulatory Message on Army Day

13:18, 28 Jan 2018

Visit to Yerablur Pantheon on Armenian Army Day

12:14, 28 Jan 2018

Armenia will continue to implement its reform agenda - PM

22:57, 26 Jan 2018

Trump says America First is not America alone

21:53, 26 Jan 2018

View all news

News in pictures

President Sargsyan visits Homeland Defender’s Rehabilitation Center

Armenia looks to ratify new EU deal in April - FM

PACE ready to support any activity towards Karaabkh peace

Armenian man killed in Turkish shelling of Afrin

Grammys 2018: Bruno Mars wins big

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia