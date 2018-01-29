Withdrawal from Turkey protocols not to harm Armenia’s reputation

Armenia will make its stance clear on Armenian-Turkish protocols within the time-frame announced by President Serzh Sargsyan,” Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian told a press conference today.

He said “for ten years Armenia has been committed to the normalization process and the agreements reached.”

“It’s Turkey that refused from implementing the agreements,” Minister Nalbandian noted.

“While the international community used to say that the ball was in Turkey’s court, today we can state that the ball is in Turkey’s net,” Armenia’s top diplomat added.

Asked whether the withdrawal from the protocols could harm Armenia’s reputation, the Minister said: “If any of the parties needs be worried that its standing will be harmed, it’s definitely not Armenia”

Addressing the PACE winter session last week, Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan reiterated that Armenia would void the protocols with Turkey by spring.