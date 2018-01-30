Armenia Police clarifies Nikol Pashinyan incident in Rome

The Italian Police raided Armenian lawmaker Nikol Pashinyan’s hotel room in Rome.

Pashmina said they had come to arrest him on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by the Armenian authorities back in 2008.

The Armenian Police said in a statement that the Interpol National Central Bureau in Armenia (NCB) had asked Interpol’s General Secretariat to lift the arrest warrant after Pashinyan surrendered himself to law-enforcement bodies in 2009. The Secretariat had, in turn, notified all member states.