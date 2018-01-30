Armenia Police clarifies Nikol Pashinyan incident in Rome

14:19, 30 Jan 2018
Off

The Italian Police raided Armenian lawmaker Nikol Pashinyan’s hotel room in Rome.

Pashmina said they had come to arrest him on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by the Armenian authorities back in 2008.

The Armenian Police said in a statement that the Interpol National Central Bureau in Armenia (NCB) had asked Interpol’s General Secretariat to lift the arrest warrant after Pashinyan surrendered himself to law-enforcement bodies in 2009. The Secretariat had, in turn, notified all member states.

Comments

Recent News

Karabakh peace should be at the forefront of Armenia’s foreign policy - President

17:50, 30 Jan 2018

Aurora Humanitarian Initiative grants US $20,000 to Matenadaran

16:52, 30 Jan 2018

BBC Radio 3 airs episode on Armenian resistance of Musa Dagh

14:53, 30 Jan 2018

Eurovision 2018: Armenia to perform in first Semi-Final

13:48, 30 Jan 2018

Kremlin Report: US Treasury identifies three Russia-based Armenian billionaires as “oligarchs”

12:43, 30 Jan 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan looking to play 'offensive football' at Arsenal

11:13, 30 Jan 2018

Armenian churches of Mosul today (photos)

11:04, 30 Jan 2018

Supporters gather to promote Danny Tarkanian’s bid for U.S. Senate

10:50, 30 Jan 2018

Toronto Armenians celebratine the life of Hrant Dink

10:41, 30 Jan 2018

Armenia, EU set to discuss energy, transport, environment and climate action

18:50, 29 Jan 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Karabakh peace should be at the forefront of Armenia’s foreign policy - President

Aurora Humanitarian Initiative grants US $20,000 to Matenadaran

BBC Radio 3 airs episode on Armenian resistance of Musa Dagh

Eurovision 2018: Armenia to perform in first Semi-Final

Kremlin Report: US Treasury identifies three Russia-based Armenian billionaires as “oligarchs”

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia