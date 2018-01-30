Eurovision 2018: Armenia to perform in first Semi-Final

13:48, 30 Jan 2018
Armenia will perform in the second part of the first Semi Final of Eurovision Song Contest 2018. The allocation draw took place at Lisbon’s City Hall on Monday.

During the ceremony, the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, handed over the Host City Insignia to Fernando Medina, Mayor of Lisbon. The Portuguese capital is now officially the Host City of the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest.

The first part of the draw determined in which Semi-Final each of the six pre-qualified countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and host country Portugal) will broadcast and vote.

At the request of the Italian broadcaster broadcaster RAI, and following approval from the Reference Group, the governing body of the Eurovision Song Contest, Italy will broadcast and vote in the Second Semi-Final on Thursday 10th May. France and Germany were drawn to vote in the Second Semi-Final. Spain, the United Kingdom and Portugal will vote in the First Semi-Final.

The second draw then decided in which semi-final each of the other participating countries will perform. 19 countries will compete in the first Semi-Final and 18 will participate in the second on 8th May and 10th May respectively.

The 37 Semi-Finalists were allocated into six pots, based on historical voting patterns as calculated by the contest’s official televoting partner Digame.

First Semi-Final: Albania, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia,  Iceland, Israel, Lithuania, Armenia, Austria, Croatia, Cyprus, Finland, F.Y.R. Macedonia, Greece, Ireland and Switzerland.

Second Semi-Final: Australia, Denmark, Norway, Moldova, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, The Netherlands, Hungary, Georgia, Malta, Montenegro, Latvia, Poland, Slovenia and Sweden.

Armenia will select its participant through a national selection “Depi Evratesil.” Twenty songs have been submitted.

