Henrikh Mkhitaryan looking to play ‘offensive football’ at Arsenal

11:13, 30 Jan 2018
It was in 2009 that Henrikh Mkhitaryan stated in an interview with Uefa: “My favourite team is Arsenal… Arsène Wenger puts faith in young players while demanding results at the same time. I like that and want to play there one day.”

Nine years later, the Armenian has arrived in north London – and he can’t wait to realise that wish of playing under the boss.

“Of course it’s very important to have respect from your manager,” he told Arsenal Player. “I know that he’s demanding and he likes his players to explore.

“He was one of the [reasons] to join Arsenal as well because everyone knows he’s a great manager.

“I’ve known him for a long time and of course it was not very difficult to make this decision to come to Arsenal, because I think the way that Arsenal play [make] it a dream for every player to come here and play offensive football.”

