Karabakh peace should be at the forefront of Armenia’s foreign policy – President

17:50, 30 Jan 2018
Off

 

The peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict will remain at the forefront of Armenia’s foreign policy agenda, President Serzh Sargsyan said at a meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“We’ll continue to support the efforts towards peaceful settlement within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format. Our positions have considerably strengthened thanks to the consistent work carried out over the past ten years. We have managed to fix the right for self-determination as a basic principle of conflict settlement,” President Sargsyan said.

He added, however, that Armenia’s foreign policy should not be limited to the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

“National interests of the Republic of Armenia should always be at the core of our foreign policy, and Armenia’s active involvement in urgent issues on global agenda will have a positive impact on promoting our views,” Serzh Sargsyan stated.

The President called the attention of the Foreign Ministry leadership to the important events expected this year – the Francophonie Summit, the events dedicated to the 100th anniversaries of the Republic of Armenia and the heroic May battles, celebrations of the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan and the Second Global Forum against Genocide.

