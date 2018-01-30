Kremlin Report: US Treasury identifies three Russia-based Armenian billionaires as “oligarchs”

12:43, 30 Jan 2018
Off

Three Russia-based Armenian billionaires – Samvel Karapetyan, Danil Khachaturov and Sergey Galitsky – are among Russia’s 96 richest people the US Treasury has identified as “oligarchs.”

In a Kremlin Report the US Treasury also singled out 114 top figures from the government and state companies but underlined that the roster “is not a sanctions list.”

The first part lists a total of 114 Russian political figures, including Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, head of the Presidential Administration Anton Vaino, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, and First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov, as well as all Russian ministers, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other senior officials.

Apart from Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and his deputies, the ‘Kremlin List’ features other top security officials, including head of Russian Security Service (FSB) Aleksandr Bortnikov.

The Russian business world also has its fair share, with 96 businessmen, including the heads of the biggest banks – such as Sberbank and VTB – making the list. The heads of state gas company Gazprom and state oil company Rosneft, as well as the heads of major transport companies such as Russian Railways and Aeroflot are on the list.

According to the report, people featured in the list were selected on the basis of “individuals’ official position in the case of senior political figures, or a net worth of $1 billion or more for oligarchs.”

The Treasury said, however, that “it is not a sanctions list, and the inclusion of individuals or entities in this report… does not and in no way should be interpreted to impose sanctions on those individuals or entities.”

The report adds that it does not create any other restrictions, prohibitions or limitations on dealing with such persons by either U.S. or foreign persons.

Kremlin reacted angrily. Those included on the lists “are de facto being named as enemies of the US,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call. “This could potentially do harm to the image and reputation of the businessmen and politicians on the list.”

Comments

Recent News

Karabakh peace should be at the forefront of Armenia’s foreign policy - President

17:50, 30 Jan 2018

Aurora Humanitarian Initiative grants US $20,000 to Matenadaran

16:52, 30 Jan 2018

BBC Radio 3 airs episode on Armenian resistance of Musa Dagh

14:53, 30 Jan 2018

Armenia Police clarifies Nikol Pashinyan incident in Rome

14:19, 30 Jan 2018

Eurovision 2018: Armenia to perform in first Semi-Final

13:48, 30 Jan 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan looking to play 'offensive football' at Arsenal

11:13, 30 Jan 2018

Armenian churches of Mosul today (photos)

11:04, 30 Jan 2018

Supporters gather to promote Danny Tarkanian’s bid for U.S. Senate

10:50, 30 Jan 2018

Toronto Armenians celebratine the life of Hrant Dink

10:41, 30 Jan 2018

Armenia, EU set to discuss energy, transport, environment and climate action

18:50, 29 Jan 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Karabakh peace should be at the forefront of Armenia’s foreign policy - President

Aurora Humanitarian Initiative grants US $20,000 to Matenadaran

BBC Radio 3 airs episode on Armenian resistance of Musa Dagh

Armenia Police clarifies Nikol Pashinyan incident in Rome

Eurovision 2018: Armenia to perform in first Semi-Final

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia